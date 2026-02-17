Avalon Borough reverses police chief’s suspension

AVALON, Pa. — A local police chief had his suspension reversed during a meeting held on Monday night.

In August, Avalon Borough moved to suspend Chief Thomas Kokoski for three days without pay.

The chief had been accused of threatening someone he suspected of dealing drugs while also not wearing his body camera.

The chief appealed that suspension and after a public hearing, the borough’s civil service commission reversed that decision.

