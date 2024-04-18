Avella man killed in crash in Independence Township

An Avella man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Independence Township.

Cody Hukill, 29, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in the 2000 block of Avella Road and struck a tree.

It happened around 7:10 p.m.

Hukill was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Washington County coroner.

The crash is under investigation by state police.

