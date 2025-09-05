Avonworth High School students dismissed early after natural gas smell reported

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Avonworth High School students were dismissed early on Friday after emergency crews responded to a reported smell of natural gas.

Ohio Township police say emergency vehicles were at the high school around 10:30 a.m.

School district staff took preventive measures following reports of the smell to ensure students’ safety, police say.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw students getting on buses or being picked up in private vehicles from the school around 11:15 a.m.

