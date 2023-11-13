Avonworth School District among local organizations participating in World Kindness Day

Buy a coffee for someone or reach out to that friend you haven’t talked to in a while.

These are just a few easy ways to mark World Kindness Day today.

Several kindness projects have gotten their start here in Pittsburgh.

Like the #bethekindkid campaign.

It started in the Avonworth School District, but it has spread around the region with students and teachers wearing their #bethekindkid T-shirts in many districts. There are even some kindness clubs in other states now, too.

This year, 50 different Kindness in Action Projects are happening in Southwestern Pennsylvania World Kindness Day.

The kids at Avalon Elementary in the Northgate School District collected cereal to donate to North Hills Community Outreach food pantry. They set up all the boxes and knocked them down like dominoes to show that kindness has a domino effect.

Some students in Bethel Park made a kindness friendship bookmark, where they put a friendship tassel on a bookmark and wrote a kindness poem on it. They’re on display at the Children’s Museum and the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh’s South Hills location.

Other students in Bethel Park School District made cards to give to assisted living residents.

Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5 is hosting a food drive on Monday.

Another kindness campaign that started in Pittsburgh is the #loveliketheboys campaign.

It is in honor of David and Cecil Rosenthal, who were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Their movement encourages people to do simple acts of kindness and to love like David and Cecil did.

