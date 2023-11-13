‘Her energy was so colorful’: Friends remember Belmont college freshman killed by stray bullet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A college campus is mourning the loss of a student killed in Nashville, Tenn. The death of 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig is being felt many miles away, including in Western Pennsylvania.

Ludwig was a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville. The New Jersey native died Wednesday, Nov. 8, a day after she was hit by a stray bullet while jogging at a park near campus. The shooter was firing at a car across the street when one of the bullets struck Ludwig in the head.

Livia Mehalovich, who’s from Uniontown in Fayette County, rushed to her friend’s bedside after hearing the disturbing news. She was Ludwig’s college roommate.

“We just did not believe it and kind of just broke down together, crying and praying that she would have been okay,” Mehalovich said.

Ludwig’s friends want her to be remembered as fun-loving, carefree and someone who had a love for everybody.

“Everyone loved her,” Mehalovich said. “She’s definitely feisty. She’s very creative. She’s hilarious, just an overall very loveable person. There’s no one that didn’t like her.”

Gilda Colaiaco, who was also close with Ludwig, said they bonded over music.

“For me, she was just a grounding person and very colorful,” Colaiaco said. “Her energy was so colorful and musical.”

Mehalovich said they did everything together as roommates. The first time the pair met was on move-in day at the start of school in August, but Mehalovich said their connection was instant.

“We would always say how lucky we were,” she said. “We were really the perfect roommates for each other.”

As they continue to grieve, Ludwig’s friends are pushing for change. They’re hoping to bend lawmaker’s ears.

Reports indicate the shooter was a repeat offender and previously had charges dropped due to mental incompetence.

“We just want her name to be said and remembered,” Colaiaco said.

Ludwig’s friends started a Change.org petition in her name. To find out more about their push, click here.

