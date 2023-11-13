Pittsburgh medics respond to 15 calls at Acrisure Stadium during Steelers game, 3 hospitalized

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh medics had a busy day during the Steelers game on Sunday.

Three people were taken to the hospital during the game.

Medics say they were requested for 12 other calls at the stadium.

The fans were suffering from cardiac and chest pains, lacerations, fainting and falls caused by general sickness or intoxication.

Pittsburgh medics say they staff all Steelers home games.

