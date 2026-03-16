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Award-winning singer, pianist Harry Connick Jr. to perform at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall

By WPXI.com News Staff
Award-winning singer, pianist Harry Connick Jr. to perform at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall Harry Connick Jr. performs prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and pianist Harry Connick Jr. is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

Connick — whose career spans music, film, TV and Broadway — will perform at Heinz Hall July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

A New Orleans native, Connick has released numerous multi-platinum albums and earned critical acclaim for recordings including “When Harry Met Sally,” “Blue Light,” “Red Light,” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”

His musical style incorporates jazz, pop and American standards.

Ticket sales for “Harry Connick Jr. In Concert” open Friday. You can purchase tickets in person at Heinz Hall, by calling 412-392-4900 or online by clicking here.

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