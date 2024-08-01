Babies R Us opening inside local Kohl’s this month

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Babies R Us is officially returning to our area this month -- this time inside a Westmoreland County Kohl’s.

The in-store location is set to open sometime this month at the North Huntingdon Kohl’s.

In March, the department store chain announced it would open in-store Babies “R” Us shops at 200 locations across the country. They hope the shop creates a more comprehensive baby shopping experience for customers, as it’ll offer the latest in baby gear, furniture, activities, accessories, and more.

Babies R Us stores previously closed after its parent company, Toys R Us, filed for bankruptcy, according to CNBC. Babies R Us was purchased by WHP Global in 2021.

