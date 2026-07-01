PITTSBURGH — UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital is joining the America250 celebrations.

Staff dressed newborns in patriotic onesies on Wednesday.

One set of new parents said they’re blessed to have their son born so close to the Fourth of July.

“With the 250th anniversary of America, we’re just grateful to have him close to such a monumental date; such a celebration for our country. We’re certainly very blessed and glad to have him around this time,” that parent said.

The infants’ onesies read, “Our littlest stars shine bright.” They were also gifted red, white and blue hats.

Babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital receive patriotic outfits in honor of America250 UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital is joining the America250 celebrations. (WPXI/WPXI)

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