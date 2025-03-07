Baby great horned owl rescued after falling 100 feet from nest on Pittsburgh bridge

PITTSBURGH — A young great horned owl was rescued after falling 100 feet from her family’s nest on Panther Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County said the owl was admitted to them after being discovered on the ground in Schenley Park. It said x-rays and a physical exam showed the owl only suffered minor injuries, mostly to her beak.

According to the wildlife center, great horned owls are the first birds to nest in our area and typically incubate eggs from late January to late March.

The organization said that the owlet will not be returned to the nest because of the hazardous location and risk of her potentially falling again. It says it will seek options to join her to a wild foster family either as a nestling or at the fledging stage.

