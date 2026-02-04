Back-and-forth battle, Penguins can’t close in regulation

ELMONT, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

There is always drama between the Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-11) and New York Islanders (30-21-5). Always.

In a four-point Metro Division battle between the second-place Penguins and third-place Islanders, the Penguins couldn’t hold a pair of one-goal leads in the third period.

Bo Horvat scored a breakaway goal in overtime for a 5-4 OT Islanders win.

A surprise tying goal midway through the third period by the Islanders was short-lived. Then the Penguins and New York Islanders began trading goals.

The Penguins reclaimed a 4-3 lead two minutes after the Islanders tied the game midway through the third period, when Justin Brazeau tipped Brett Kulak’s shot at 10:40.

However, the Islanders again tied the game with another goal from the top of the one when Adam Pelech beat Stuart Skinner at 15:24 of the third, and the drama only grew.

