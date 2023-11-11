Back home: Penguins Game 13 vs. Sabres

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-0) face the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) Saturday night at home, hoping to stay on the wave they caught on their three-game trip through California.

The Penguins swept the games at San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles, which got them back to .500 for the first time since they were 2-2 and seemed to infuse the team with confidence.

“We needed to get a little wind in our sails,” Penguins center Lars Eller said.

The Sabres are 4-1-1 in their past six games after a 3-2 win Friday at home against Minnesota.

