Local

Back home: Penguins Game 13 vs. Sabres

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Anaheim Ducks v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 30: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his goal with Sidney Crosby #87 and Reilly Smith #19 during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 30, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-0) face the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) Saturday night at home, hoping to stay on the wave they caught on their three-game trip through California.

The Penguins swept the games at San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles, which got them back to .500 for the first time since they were 2-2 and seemed to infuse the team with confidence.

“We needed to get a little wind in our sails,” Penguins center Lars Eller said.

The Sabres are 4-1-1 in their past six games after a 3-2 win Friday at home against Minnesota.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Monroeville police officer shot following chase; multiple people being questioned
  • Beaver County art gallery finds abandoned passageway, a possible link to Underground Railroad
  • Have any $2 bills? You could be in for a big surprise
  • VIDEO: Monroeville police officer shot following chase; multiple people being questioned
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read