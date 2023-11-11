3 people in custody after police officer shot following apparent chase, sources say

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was shot following an apparent chase Friday evening, sources tell Channel 11.

Channel 11 has learned the chase began in Allegheny County and ended in Westmoreland County.

The severity of the officer’s injuries is not known at this time.

