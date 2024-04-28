Back-to-Back Homers Lift Pirates to Extra Innings Win Over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Maybe this is the start of something big for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense.

With the game tied at one in the top of the tenth, a two-run shot by Bryan Reynolds immediately followed by Ke’Bryan Hayes’ first homer of the season gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead, and although a two-run homer by Jorge Solar made things interesting, David Bednar eventually closed the door for a 4-3 win.

Hunter Stratton (1-0) got his first major league win after pitching two-thirds of the ninth inning without allowing a run.

