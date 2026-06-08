Bait FedEx package leads to arrest of Canadian man accused of stealing precious metals

PITTSBURGH — A man from Canada was arrested Friday on accusations he repeatedly stole packages containing precious metals.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were first notified of the package thefts on May 17. FedEx security in Robinson notified the agency that numerous packages containing precious metals, including silver and gold, were stolen.

Investigators then set up a “bait package” that was a similar size and weight to the stolen packages to try and catch the thief. The bait was purported to be worth $75,000 in precious metal and was shipped to a location near the FedEx Shipping office. The tracking information was known only to a few people within law enforcement and FedEx.

On Friday, troopers say a man arrived at the FedEx office to pick up the package. The man, later identified as Matthew Francois, displayed tracking information and a false ID to obtain the package.

Francois was arrested and charged with theft of mail, theft, receiving stolen property, forgery and corrupt organizations.

He has since been released from jail on a nonmonetary bond.

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