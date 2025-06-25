Bank of America to open South Side branch at former restaurant site

Bank of America is adding another Pittsburgh branch and picked a former restaurant site in the South Side as the location, revealed by a regulatory filing and confirmed by the giant financial institution. It will bring the local tally to 14 for BofA, which prefers the term financial center.

“We have just begun construction of a new financial center to be called Southside Flats, located at 1327 East Carson Street,” a BofA spokesperson said via email.

An exact date for the unveiling was not yet available but BofA expects to open the center in the fall. It will encompass about 4,500 square feet and offer cash services, ATMs, bankers serving consumer and business customers and a Merrill financial solutions advisor, in addition to providing meeting space for clients to meet privately with specialists.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group