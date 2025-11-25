Bank of America’s newest Pittsburgh location opens ahead of the holidays — here’s where

Bank of America‘s latest Pittsburgh branch will open its doors to customers on Nov. 24 in what the nation’s second-biggest bank described as a “soft opening.”

The site, located at 1327 East Carson Street, previously housed a restaurant. The Vault Taproom closed in August 2022.

It will bring the local tally to 14 for BofA, which prefers the term financial center for its locations.

Construction began in June on what BofA calls its “Southside Flats” location. It will encompass about 4,500 square feet. It will offer cash services, ATMs, bankers for consumer and business customers, a Merrill financial solutions advisor and private meeting space for specialists. The bank did not say how many staffers will be based there.

