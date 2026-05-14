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Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is changing its ticker symbol

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is changing its ticker symbol Robin Vince, BNY CEO and chair, is shown here with the statue of the financial giant's founder, Alexander Hamilton. (BNY)
By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — If you track the stock of one of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks, prepare for a tweak next week.

BNY is changing the ticker symbol for its common stock from “BK” to “BNY,” effective May 21, 2026.

BNY not only trades on the New York Stock Exchange, it was the first company to do so back in 1792.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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