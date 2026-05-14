Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is changing its ticker symbol

PITTSBURGH — If you track the stock of one of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks, prepare for a tweak next week.

BNY is changing the ticker symbol for its common stock from “BK” to “BNY,” effective May 21, 2026.

BNY not only trades on the New York Stock Exchange, it was the first company to do so back in 1792.

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