Adoptive mother convicted of 5-year-old boy’s death in Westmoreland County

An adoptive mother has been convicted of the death of a 5-year-old boy in Westmoreland County.

Lauren Maloberti, 36, was found guilty on Thursday of third-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli says.

Maloberti was arrested in July 2023 and charged with criminal homicide in the death of her adoptive son, Landon Maloberti, of Delmont.

Her husband, Jacob Maloberti, is also charged with homicide. His case is ongoing.

Jacob Maloberti

“From the onset of this investigation, it has been a sensitive and complex case to navigate,” DA Ziccarelli said. “I am incredibly impressed with our team of prosecutors and detectives who worked relentlessly to investigate and present this case with care and compassion. Landon deserved justice, and I believe we accomplished that today. I thank the jury of men and women for their time and attentiveness in hearing this case and reaching this verdict.”

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Ziccarelli says prosecutors presented more than 45 witnesses over the roughly two-week trial, including pediatric abuse experts, forensic pathologists and medical professionals.

The investigation began after Landon was brought to AHN Hempfield unconscious in January 2023.

Landon died a week later from multiple blunt force injuries, including a major brain injury, Ziccarelli says. Experts testified that Landon’s body had more than 100 injuries in various stages of healing when he died.

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A pediatric child abuse expert called Landon’s abuse child torture and medical neglect, Ziccarelli says.

Prosecutors held that Lauren Maloberti caused Landon’s injuries and waited to get medical help.

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