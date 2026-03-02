Banking divide emerges as Pennsylvania’s smallest community banks shrink in number, assets

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania banks and savings institutions saw gains in deposits, loans and total assets during the fourth quarter of 2025, but these were fueled by strong performances by larger financial institutions — substantial enough to compensate for continued drops by the state’s smallest banks — as a trend that emerged in Q1 2025 data continues to build.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. released its quarterly summary of financial results based on reports from 4,336 insured commercial banks and savings institutions across the country, for the final three months of 2025 and for the full year. It also provided breakout data for every state, though not for regions within them. Specific banks were not identified.

Pennsylvania’s 113 insured banks showed a divide between banks with less than $1 billion in assets and larger financial institutions. It reflects greater consolidation as the smallest community banks shrank in number from 79 in Q4 2023 to 75 in 2024 to 68 by the close of 2025, activity largely outside the 10-county Pittsburgh metro. Combined employment at the smallest banks dropped from 5,137 at the end of 2024 to 4,535 a year later. Aggregate ranks at the larger banks actually grew year-over-year from 27,657 to 28,201, likely driven by major branch expansion by giant financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the Philadelphia area.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group