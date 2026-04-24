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Pittsburgh NFL Draft: PRT’s park-and-rides starting to fill on day 2 of NFL Draft

By WPXI.com News Staff
PRT Ross park-and-ride
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Day two of the NFL Draft is here, and Pittsburgh Regional Transit said some of its park-and-rides are starting to fill up again.

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Here are the locations near full capacity:

  • Ross is 50% full
  • St. Anne is 50% full
  • University Boulevard s 75% full
  • Dormont Junction is 75% full
  • Monroeville Mall is 50% full
  • Washington Junction is 75% full
  • McCandless is 75% full

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