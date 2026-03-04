Bar in Brookline ordered to close after active sewage backup found in basement

PITTSBURGH — A bar in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood was ordered closed this week after a health inspection revealed an imminent health hazard.

Allegheny County Health Department inspectors shut down Eggheads Saloon on Brookline Boulevard on Tuesday.

According to the inspection report, an “active sewage backup” was found in the bar’s basement, which is considered an imminent hazard. And, staff members had to pass through the impacted areas to access the soda rack.

Inspectors said there was “evidence of chronic, unattended backups present,” like dried toilet paper pulp, water damage and calcium buildup.

Other lower-level violations were also present during the inspection, like a kitchen sink “permanently blocked” by plywood, an ashtray with a used cigarette in the kitchen, no grease interceptor and possible mold growth in the basement.

For Eggheads to reopen, the inspection report states that all sewer function must be restored, the entire basement must be sanitized and the bar must commit to installing a grease interceptor within six months.

Click here for the full inspection report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group