Barnes and Noble to open new location in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new Barnes and Noble is set to open in Pittsburgh.

The over 10,000 square foot store will open at the Meridian on the 100 block of Shady Avenue in Shadyside.

A grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

“Residents remember fondly the Borders bookstore in East Liberty and have petitioned us to open here,” said James Daunt, CEO, Barnes & Noble. “We listened and the positive feedback we have received since announcing our new bookstore here has been wonderful. We are delighted to add our new Pittsburgh location to a growing list of stunning new bookstores to open this year.”

Author Marie Benedict will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and book signing for the opening event. Her most recent release was “The Queens of Crime.’

“The Barnes & Noble Meridian team is very excited to be a part of this vibrant and growing area,” said Store Manager Paula Cahall, Barnes & Noble bookseller of 28 years. “We all look forward to serving this community and becoming a favorite destination for readers!”

The new location is one of 60 new bookstores set to open in 2025.

