Basketball tournament held in memorial of 20-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Westmoreland County community members came together to participate in a basketball tournament and honor a 20-year-old who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Saturday was the third annual “Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament.”

Cunningham was killed in Penn Township after his motorcycle crossed the center line of the road he was traveling on and he collided with a car in 2020.

Every year the tournament is held to raise money to award scholarships to local students. $3,000 are given away every year.

10 area teams participated in this year’s tournament.

Cunningham’s parents say they are thankful to be raising the money and say their son would have wanted it because he would have helped anyone. They hope the tournament will continue to grow.

