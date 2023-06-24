Police still searching for 2 suspects after major FBI drug raid in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — After a year-long investigation, 24 people have been indicted for federal drug charges. Investigators say that some of those people who were indicted were operating an open-air drug market in the Hill District.

Channel 11 broke the news of the drug investigation on Thursday, agents raided a home in Perry South.

Friday, federal investigators revealed that several of the 24 suspected drug dealers recently indicted were running an open-air drug market along Watson Street in the Hill District.

Agents say they were selling guns and drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators also found multiple kilos of cocaine, illegal guns, and thousands of dollars in cash.

“This week’s arrests represent a continuation to dismantle drug trafficking organizations throughout western PA,” said Eric Olshan, a US attorney. “When drug traffickers operate with impunity in our communities, ordinary citizens suffer.”

Federal agents say of the 24 people indicted, several of them were involved with the “Drizzy Gang,” a well-known gang in the Hill District.

“Some of our neighborhoods suffer daily from gang and gun violence,” said Mike Nordwall, an FBI special agent. “We know the individuals charged here terrorized the uptown and hill district communities.”

Agents believe those indicted are involved with other violent crimes throughout the area.

“Those arrested this week are members associated with the neighborhood-based gang responsible for extremely violent acts including shootings, robberies, and illegal gun trafficking,” Nordwall said.

The FBI is still looking for two suspects, Mark Cook and Marvin Coates.

This was not only a federal investigation, investigators said tell us that state and local authorities were helping too.

