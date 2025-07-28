Battle of ice creams at Pittsburgh Zoo raises money to help kids, families

PITTSBURGH — It was a battle of the ice creams at the 31st-annual Pressley Ridge Ice Cream Fundae.

Thousands came out to the Pittsburgh Zoo Sunday to sample 13 flavors of Graeter’s ice cream and vote for their favorite. Each flavor was sponsored and renamed by a local business, with the winner earning the “People’s Choice Award.”

The yearly event raises money to support Pressley Ridge’s services, which span mental health, foster care, adoption and education.

“Our mission is whatever it takes to create success for kids and families,” said Susanne Cole, president and CEO of Pressley Ridge. “And so, our event, I think, is reflective of what we want people to have fun. We want you to come and just enjoy time with your family.”

People also got to wander the zoo grounds and enjoy family-friendly activities like live music.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group