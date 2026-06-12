Battlin’ Bucs can’t overcome Keller’s shakiness; Pirates fall to Dodgers in rubber match

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Mitch Keller’s struggles continued and the Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t mount a comeback for the second straight night, resulting in a 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park in Thursday’s rubber match.

Scoring Plays

Top 3rd, 3-0 LAD: Shohei Ohtani got the Dodgers (44-25) on the board with his second homer in as many games, a solo laser off Mitch Keller (5-4). Later in the inning, Kyle Tucker blooped a two-out two-run single to shallow left field.

Top 4th, 5-0 LAD: With runners on the corners, Freddie Freeman delivered an RBI single to left, and Andy Pages scored from third on a Keller wild pitch. Keller retired the first two batters of the inning before the Dodgers had five batters in a row reach safely.

Bottom 5th, 5-4 LAD: The Pirates (35-34) sent 10 batters to the plate and got within a run of the Dodgers. Rafael Flores hammered a 440-foot solo home run to center off Justin Wrobleski, the first of his career. Three batters later, Brandon Lowe clubbed a two-run home run to right. Spencer Horwitz capped off the inning with an RBI single off Will Klein (3-2).

Top 7th, 7-4 LAD: Los Angeles extended its lead to three by scoring a pair off Evan Sisk. Alex Call beat a throw home on Lowe’s throw home from second on a Miguel Rojas grounder, and Dalton Rushing scored on a Sisk wild pitch.

Top 8th, 8-4 LAD: Rojas delivered a sacrifice fly to left off Brandan Bidois with the bases loaded and one out.

Bottom 8th, 8-6 LAD: Tyler Callihan tripled off Edgaro Henriquez to open the inning. The three-bagger was followed by back-to-back doubles from Jake Mangum and Flores to bring the Pirates back within two.

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