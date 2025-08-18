BBB: Watch out for online passport renewal scams

If you’re planning a trip this fall and need a new passport, we have a consumer alert to share with you. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning travelers to be careful who they trust.

Janice Brathwaite, who planned to attend her grandson’s graduation at the University of Kentucky, discovered her passport had expired just weeks before her trip. In a hurry to renew it, she turned to Passports and Visas.com, a site promising fast renewals for a fee.

“I’m pretty good doing my due diligence when it comes to things like this. But this was a case where, you know, kind of panic took over,” Brathwaite said.

Paula Fleming from the BBB advises, “We want to always verify passport and visa procedures directly through government channels.”

Brathwaite paid $499 to the website, which claimed it could renew her passport in four business days. However, she did not receive her passport in time for her flight.

The BBB has recorded complaints about Passports and Visas.com, including one person in Boston losing almost $250 and another paying close to $120.

The website has an ‘F’ rating from the BBB in several locations, including Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington, D.C.

Several attempts to reach someone from Passports and Visas.com to ask about Brathwaite’s case were unsuccessful.

Brathwaite eventually received her passport, but it arrived too late, as she was already at the airport. Fortunately, she was able to travel using her standard driver’s license with the help of understanding TSA agents.

The State Department recommends using official government channels for passport services to avoid potential scams and delays. More information is available on the official government website, https://mytravel.state.gov/s/

