Beam deliveries will restrict I-79 traffic during overnight hours

Traffic restrictions are expected overnight on I-79 in northern Allegheny County multiple times this week.

Beam deliveries and placements as part of the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project are the reason for the restrictions between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

PennDOT released the following schedule of weather-dependent closures and restrictions:

Monday, June 22

Northbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps for preparatory beam placement work.

Tuesday, June 23

Northbound I-79 will be closed and detoured at the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) interchange for beam placement work.

Wednesday, June 24

Northbound I-79 will be closed and detoured at the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) interchange for beam placement work.



Southbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the off and on-ramps at the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) interchange to accommodate equipment mobilization activities

During the northbound closure, drivers should take the following detour:

From northbound I-79, take the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) exit

Cross over Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road onto the on-ramp to northbound I-79

End detour

During the detour, drivers on 910/Wexford Bayne Road should expect delays because the traffic signal will give priority to I-79 travelers.

Restrictions could also occur on Thursday and Friday, but the specifics have not yet been announced.

Police will control traffic during the closures and detours. Drivers are urged to stay alert and drive cautiously.

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