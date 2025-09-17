Beam delivery to cause Parkway East traffic stoppages on Wednesday, Thursday

PITTSBURGH — A bridge beam delivery will impact traffic on the Parkway East on Wednesday and Thursday.

Per PennDOT, the beam delivery is expected to arrive at the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project site between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

For these deliveries to happen, large trucks will travel on I-79, eastbound I-376 and pull in the plaza outside the suburban side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Westbound I-376 will experience an around 15-minute stoppage near the tunnel to allow the trucks to cross lanes into the work area.

PennDOT says the arrival time depends on the travel distance, route traffic, and unforeseen obstacles. Motorists should expect delays.

More beams will be delivered at a later date.

