Bear breaks into Pittsburgh-area nursing home, gets into residents’ beds

A young black bear broke a window and made its way inside a Pittsburgh-area nursing home late Tuesday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., a nurse told Channel 11 she heard a loud crashing noise at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana County and then saw the bear in the hallway.

The bear was in the building for around 15 minutes, making its way into several residents’ rooms and even coming face-to-face with one resident in their bed!

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., a nurse who works at the home talks exclusively to Channel 11 about the crazy encounter and how they were eventually able to lure the bear out of the building.

