‘Beautiful day in the neighborhood’ Latrobe wraps up annual celebration of Fred Rogers

LATROBE, Pa. — Mister Rogers Family Days wrapped up in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

Latrobe holds the event annually to celebrate being the hometown of local icon Fred Rogers.

The celebration features activities for families like face painting and horseback rides.

Kids are also able to go on a “Daniel Tiger” storybook walk in the downtown area.

People involved in the event said they had a perfect day for the end of the celebration.

“Beautiful day in the neighborhood. We were blessed with good weather, and we have a great turnout and there are kids everywhere enjoying all our fun activities,” said volunteer Emily Pasqualino.

David Newell, also known as Mister McFeely from Mister Rogers Neighborhood, helped end the event on a high note as he met with families on Saturday.

