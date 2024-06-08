Train hits vehicle in Washington County overnight; no one hurt

ALLENPORT, Pa. — No one was hurt when a train struck a vehicle in Washington County overnight.

The Stockdale Fire Department on Facebook said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. by Route 88 and Broadway Street in Allenport.

First responders found a vehicle with significant damage on its side but no people around.

Norfolk Southern personnel reportedly told first responders there may have been a second vehicle involved, but after a ground search and aerial thermal search, another car wasn’t found.

Stockdale Fire Department says the driver of the vehicle hit by the train was found at home by Pennsylvania State Police.

The investigation shut down crossings from Allenport Marina to Speers for about an hour and a half.

