Beaver County charter school closing after 3 years

MIDLAND, Pa. — A Beaver County charter school is closing its doors just three years after it opened.

Midland Innovation and Technology School shared the announcement on its website.

The CEO of the school, Terrence Smith, posted the following message:

“The Board of Directors has made the extremely difficult and painful decision to close Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School effective July 30, 2025.

“The reason is two-fold: enrollment never reached a level that would have permitted sustainability, and the school lost its chief funding source. MITCS did receive an invitation from another charter school that offered to enroll our students, adopt our most popular pathways, and educate students in the MITCS facility, but in the eleventh hour, the other school retracted its offer. Every possible remedy was pursued, but no other solution is available. We encourage you to immediately contact the school district in which you reside to enroll there. We are currently sending student transcripts to their home districts, and we have responded to those schools that have requested them. Should you have any questions, please reach out to me at once.

“I am sorry to have to share this news with you, but I thank you for your belief in our faculty, staff, and school."

