Beaver County crews respond to fire in attached garage

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a garage fire Saturday in Beaver County.

According to the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department, the fire happened in Chippewa Township.

Chippewa crews arrived at a two-story home to find a small fire in an attached garage.

They quickly began suppressing the fire, while Beaver Falls crews began checking the second floor for hot spots.

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