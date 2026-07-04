Nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to popular vacation destination now taking off

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport now has a nonstop flight to a popular beach vacation destination.

Back in February, Breeze Airways announced nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach. The flights officially began on Friday.

The route operates twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Introductory fares start from $119 one way.

Breeze Airways, which specializes in connecting underserved markets with affordable direct flights, says its travel experience includes free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options and no change or cancel fees.

To learn more, visit flybreeze.com

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