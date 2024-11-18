Beaver County family grieves after tragic accident kills Riverside High School student

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Tears fall from the faces of a family now shattered by loss.

“We were really close,” said Hailey Miller, Connor Lutz’s sister, holding back tears.

>> Teen killed in Beaver County crash; 2 other teens hospitalized

Connor, a Riverside High School junior, was killed when the car he was riding in struck a tree on Friday night. The 16-year-old was in the front passenger seat, his 14-year-old brother in the back, and a 16-year-old friend was behind the wheel.

