Teen killed in Beaver County crash; 2 other teens hospitalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen died in a crash in Beaver County on Friday night.

In a report, Pennsylvania State Police say troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 600 block Harpers Ferry Road in North Sewickley Township around 10:30 p.m.

The agency’s investigation determined the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The front seat passenger, identified as a 16-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene.

The 16-year-old male driver and 14-year-old male rear passenger were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

