Beaver County industrial, mechanical fabricator investing $15M to expand operations, create 130 jobs

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced a $15 million investment from industrial and mechanical fabricator McCarl’s LLC to expand its operations in Beaver County.

The Commonwealth is contributing $2 million toward the project, which is expected to create 130 new jobs over the next five years.

The investment involves McCarl’s LLC relocating its headquarters from 1413 Ninth Avenue in Beaver Falls to a larger, 80,000-square-foot facility at 210 Bet-Tech Drive in Aliquippa to expand pipe fabrication operations and meet product demand.

The new facility will serve as a central hub for expanded fabrication capacity and leadership functions. It will be equipped with enhanced functionality, allowing McCarl’s to add welding booths, robotic welding machines and other core production processes.

These additions are expected to decrease production time and increase output.

Gov. Shapiro emphasized the state’s approach to economic development.

“Pennsylvania is leading in economic development because we’re focused on strengthening our skilled workforce, cutting red tape and making smart, strategic investments that help businesses succeed,” Shapiro said. “We’ll continue working aggressively to attract and retain companies that create good-paying jobs and fuel long-term growth, here in Beaver County and across the Commonwealth.”

McCarl’s received a funding proposal for a $2 million Pennsylvania First grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development, coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team. The company is also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit program, as well as Enterprise Zone tax credits in the next Neighborhood Assistance Program/Enterprise Zone Tax Credit application round.

Rick Siger, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, highlighted the significance of the expansion.

“McCarl’s has been a mainstay, legacy employer in Pennsylvania for eight decades, and we’re proud to support this expansion,” Siger said. “This project is creating 130 good-paying jobs, strengthening the Commonwealth’s in-state supply chain, supporting our energy sector and boosting the manufacturing industry ― all key components of our ten-year Economic Development Strategy."

Founded 80 years ago, McCarl’s LLC is a full-service, integrated contractor and maintenance leader participating in engineering procurement and construction.

The company specializes in complex heavy industrial processes and pipe fabrication for the oil and gas, chemical, power generation, steel and specialty metals, environmental, advanced manufacturing, water treatment and cryogenic processing industries.

McCarl’s is a crucial supplier to major oil and gas companies and other heavy industrial clients in the region.

Ken Burk, CEO of McCarl’s LLC, described the company’s commitment to the area.

“This investment represents a long-term commitment to Beaver County and to the people who work here,” Burk said. “Consolidating our operations into a modern facility allows us to operate more safely, improve quality and efficiency and continue delivering the level of execution our customers expect while supporting stable, long-term employment in the region.”

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