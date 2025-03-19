Beaver County man accused of throwing 10-month-old puppy down stairs, causing it to die

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he threw a 10-month-old puppy down a flight of stairs inside a Beaver County home, causing it to die.

Brandon Miller, 24, of Beaver Falls, is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

Aliquippa Police said they received a report on March 7 around 1:15 a.m. for a puppy named Ace who was pronounced dead when it was brought to an emergency vet. The results from the medical examination were turned over to the police.

Following an investigation and interviews with witnesses, police said they were able to identify the person responsible as Miller.

According to police, Miller and his girlfriend were fighting inside a home on Baker Street in Aliquippa. During the fight, police said Miller threw the puppy down a flight of stairs, causing it to die.

The girlfriend and another person took the puppy to the emergency vet.

Miller was taken into custody on Monday and was taken to the Beaver County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group