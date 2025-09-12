Beaver County massage parlors connected to international human trafficking, investigators say

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The doors were locked and the lights off Friday afternoon, a different story from 24 hours earlier, when county detectives raided four massage parlors and a home across Beaver County.

Stacks of bank ledgers, receipts, and documents now fill a conference room at the Beaver County Courthouse, all evidence seized during the undercover operation.

“We believe this is part of a much larger human trafficking ring that stretches beyond the county,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible.

