Jeannette Police getting automatic license plate readers, some residents concerned about privacy

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Jeannette Police are adding mobile license plate readers to their patrol cars.

They say it’s an effort to keep people safe.

The upgraded cameras can help track stolen or wanted vehicles in real time.

Usually, officers read a license plate and write it down. That’s why you see officers pull behind vehicles before pulling someone over, so they can read the plate, type it in and read the car’s record. Now, a computer will be able to do the entire process instantaneously.

“Any time that we can better enhance the officers with resources needed to try and provide better safety for the community, we want to do that,” City Manager Ethan Keedy said.

Jeannette’s city manager says Jeannette Police Chief Derek Manley approached him about new license plate reader technology. After getting a quote and researching the software, the council approved the tech for seven police cars.

“It works off of a database that is entered through the national database for stolen vehicles, wanted persons, missing persons, along with PennDOT records,” Manley said.

When a car passes a dash camera, instead of an officer typing while driving, the software will scan the national database records in seconds to see if that plate is flagged for a crime.

“You’re going to be able to tell whether or not they have a suspended license, suspended registration, you know, those things. But you’re also going to be able to focus on, ‘Is this car wanted for someone that’s connected to a murder or endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping,’ Keedy said.

The new software will be added within the month and can scan up to 18,000 plates within seven days.

Some people fear that, while the tech adds a level of safety, it also eliminates a feeling of privacy.

“I feel as if this is perfect to be abused. Privacy is a factor and the things they say they won’t use them for, right now,” driver Darius Hicks said.

Channel 11 those concerns to the city manager.

“It’s not that we are going to be watching everyone when they go onto the sidewalk or street or looking at everybody for a potentially invalidated registration. This is so we can protect the community from the most violent crimes possible,” Keedy said.

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