Beaver County officials closely monitoring Connoquenessing Creek levels as ice jams cause flood risk

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency officials in Beaver County were closely monitoring water levels at the Connoquenessing Creek, Thursday.

Melting ice led to ice jams up and down the creek and rapidly changing water levels.

Around 10:15 a.m., water levels at the creek near Franklin Township measured under 5 feet. In just fifteen minutes, it rose about 2.5 feet.

That jump led to warnings from county emergency officials.

“When everything stopped in front of the house, I got concerned,” Paul MacMurdo said. He lives on the North Sewickley Township side of the creek and is an old pro when it comes to flooding.

“From experience, we know when it’s time to put stuff up,” he said. “I’ve had at least a dozen [floods] since 2010.”

By Thursday evening, water levels were back to where they started, today.

One neighbor told us she was packing some belongings and leaving anyway; another was moving yard furniture to higher ground.

County emergency officials say they will continue to monitor the water level in the creek.

Click here to track the water levels.

