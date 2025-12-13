Beaver County plow drivers ready to tackle weekend snowstorm

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are going to be busy this weekend dealing with the incoming snow.

Many people say they are already tired of the snow so far this season, while others say the early snowfall is putting them in the holiday mood.

While speaking with people in Beaver County about the incoming snow this weekend, John Coladonato from Center Township had a different opinion than many.

“I love the snow, I don’t mind it, get out in it, enjoy it. something different. We haven’t had a nice snow for a while, what’s wrong with that?” Coladonato said.

PennDOT crews tell me they are ready to go.

“We’ve done all our scheduling to make sure we have operators available. We’ll have staff coming in at 4 a.m. Saturday to be prepping ahead of the storm. We’re going to make sure all our trucks are ready, chains, plows, spreaders, all ready to go. Crews have been working on that today as well, but they’re going to do their last-minute checks to make sure everything is good,” said Ben Devore with PennDOT.

Devore and crews are asking people to stay off the roads Saturday night if possible, as the storm is moving through, so everyone stays safe.

Coladonato says he already plans to.

“I’m going to go and bake cookies while it’s snowing, that’s what my plans are!”

