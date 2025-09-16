Beaver County residents lose over $300K in phone scams, police issue warning

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Beaver County police department has issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam that has cost residents hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department said they have received reports that a caller or callers has been contacting residents and posing as bank officials, employees, or others. The caller then convinces the victim to go to their bank and withdraw thousands of dollars.

The department said over $300,000 has been lost to this scam locally.

Police said sometimes, victims have been told to leave their money in their unlocked vehicle to be taken as evidence. Other times, they were told to put the money into Bit Coin and told it would “protect their assets.”

The department said victims have been told not to contact local police or banks.

Police emphasize this is a scam and advise anyone who gets a call like the ones described to not give any information to the caller.

Officers also remind residents not to give up any information and to never follow their instructions.

Police officers, government agencies and banks will never call and ask for any of this.

They added that just because someone over the phone is able to provide you with factual information about yourself or agencies, it does not mean they are not scammers.

Anyone who is unsure about the legitimacy of a call should contact the police via their listed phone number or go see them in person.

