Pirates offering no fees on tickets to home games for limited time

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are incentivizing families to spend the summer at PNC Park through a limited-time promotion.

The Pirates are offering a limited-time “No Fees” ticket promotion through June 5. This promotion allows fans to save on tickets for any remaining 2026 regular-season home games at PNC Park.

The promotion covers all per-ticket and per-order service fees for full-priced tickets purchased during the four-day window.

The Pirates are looking forward to several promotional events over the summer, including themed weekends, giveaways and entertainment.

Some themed events include the Bucco Luau Weekend, Soccer Night, Country Weekend and Yinzerpalooza Weekend.

Other events Pirates fans can look forward to are Zambelli Fireworks Nights, Block Parties on Federal Street and Family Fun Days on Sundays.

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