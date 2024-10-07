Beaver County volunteers fill 7 buses, 2 trailers with donations for Hurricane Helene victims

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver County school bus company is using its fleet to help make a difference for people recovering from Hurricane Helene.

On Sunday, Frye Transportation Group, Inc. and the Lisa Lathom realty team gathered community volunteers at three sites for a “Stuff a Bus” style event supporting the Beaver County Helene Disaster Relief Campaign.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT

In total, the donations gathered were enough to fill seven school buses and two large trailers of relief supplies.

Even with a fleet of donations heading south, the organizers are looking to do more. Donations are still being collected at drop-off sites until Oct. 12.

