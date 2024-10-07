Beaver County football player recovering, making progress after collapsing during game

PITTSBURGH — A Beaver County high school football running back is recovering at UPMC Children’s Hospital after he took a hit during a game Friday night and collapsed.

Rochester Rams football player Carter Mason was surrounded by his family Sunday when he briefly opened his eyes and spoke to them from his hospital bed.

Those moments bring hope to the 18-year-old’s little brother and sister and his mom, Terri Mason.

“I just want him to get better and just pray for him,” Terri Mason said through tears.

The student-athlete was hit in the head during a tackle in the fourth quarter of an away game against Shenango. Mason said her son’s teammates walked him to the sideline and then he fell to the ground.

His mother told Channel 11 he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital with a brain bleed.

“My reaction was to get my daughter and just hurry up and get here as fast as I could,” said Mason. “I was so scared.”

Since Friday night, Mason has been at Carter’s bedside but stepped away for a few moments to speak with Channel 11.

She said Carter was able to say his name Sunday morning and was moved out of the ICU. She said Carter has a long recovery ahead but she’s staying hopeful.

“I’m trying my best,” she said. “It’s hard but I got to be strong.”

Mason said her son is still not fully awake but showing small signs that he is getting better.

“He’ll say, ‘I love you,’ but most of the time he’s sleeping,” she said.

During Friday’s game, Carter was wearing a helmet with extra padding on top called a guardian cap.

His mom said Friday’s hit was Carter’s fourth concussion and he was just cleared by doctors to play football again after suffering a concussion about two months ago.

“This is his whole life. This is his whole life, and I don’t think he was ready,” Mason said. “It’s horrible. It’s amazing just playing sports and what it can do to you. But he’ll be okay. He’s going to make it.”

After this latest injury, Mason said she’s not going to let her son play football anymore.

