Drunk man falls asleep on another man’s property in Derry Township, dances away, state police say

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man was charged after he allegedly wandered onto another man’s property and fell asleep.

Pennsylvania State Police in Kiski Valley said on Oct. 5 at around 7:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a house on Ligonier Street for a disturbance.

Charles Collins, 52, allegedly ventured onto the property in the middle of the night while impaired and fell asleep, state police said.

The property owner found Collins at around 6 a.m. He woke him up and asked him to leave.

While leaving the property, Collins began to sing and dance, which the state police report said, “although it was humorous to a degree, did cause annoyance and alarm.”

The property owner told state police Collins would have been welcome to stay if he identified himself.

Collins was found near the property. He fully admitted to what he’d done and was cited for disorderly conduct.

