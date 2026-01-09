Century-old sausage business in Beaver County getting back to production after fire

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local sausage business damaged by fire last month is getting back to production.

Cesina’s Sausage Co. posted on social media Thursday that one of its suppliers, Silver Star Meats, is allowing the business to use its space.

These restaurants will soon have Cesina’s Sausage on their menus:

Al’s Pizza– 9th St, New Brighton

Big Kat Pizza 2025 2025 – Midland Ave, Midland

Famous Ray’s – Brodhead Rd, Aliquippa

Roma Catering – Sheffield Plaza, Aliquippa

Jenny Lee Breakfast Nook – Brodhead Rd, CoraopolisBack 2 Barney’s - Racoon Street, Aliquippa

Seashell Bar Bar - Moon Twp

Shulligan’s Sports Bar & Grille - Aliquippa

Cesina’s has operated in Aliquippa for more than 100 years.

Firefighters said damage inside the building was extensive, with part of the ceiling also being impacted.

The building’s entrances were boarded up when Channel 11 crews returned Thursday.

No one was inside when the fire started.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Cesina’s rebuild.

